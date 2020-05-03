Athletics

Sascoc board 'works for political and personal gain'

A former South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board member this week called on the country's sports bosses to vote for a board that would work for the athletes rather than "political and personal gain".



Merrill King, who resigned in January after seven years on the Sascoc executive, said in an e-mail addressed to sport presidents and CEOs that she had tried to make a difference for the athletes "but never had a hope amid the politics and personal attacks"...