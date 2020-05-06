The cash-strapped SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) says it expects to post a deficit of more than R8m in the coming financial year‚ warning it might not be able to send a team to the age-group Region 5 Games in Lesotho later this year.

Acting CEO Ravi Govender said the projected income for the year ending March 31 2012 was R39.3m‚ with R17m set to come from the International Olympic Committee (IOC)‚ R11.2m from the department of sports, arts and culture‚ R5m from Lottery‚ R2m from an International Paralympic Committee sponsor.

But he added they expected to spend R47.4m.

“This budget excludes team delivery‚” Govender told a joint sitting of Parliamentary committees via a digital hook-up on Wednesday.