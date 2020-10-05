Sport

Laura Siegemund too gourmet for French Open food

05 October 2020 - 15:28 By Reuters
Germany's Laura Siegemund in action during her fourth round match against Spain's Paula Badosa
Image: REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Paris might be renowned for its fine restaurants but the food at the French Open was not to Laura Siegemund's taste during her fourth-round match against Spain's Paula Badosa on Monday.

While Badosa was having a medical time out, Germany's Siegemund needed to eat something and because she struggled to comsume an energy bar her physio was sent to get some food.

"What... did he bring me?," Siegemund asked quizzically after tucking in with a fork during her 7-5 6-2 victory.

However, the German played down the incident.

"I was trying to get some carbs in. I tried the bar. Couldn't get it down really. I tried. So I asked my physio to bring me something else," she told a news conference.

"I just wanted to get some carbs, some potato or rice, whatever. You have to listen to the body. The body kind of tells you what you need.

"I felt like I'm having a little bit low sugar. It doesn't matter. It's just food that came to me. It's alright." 

