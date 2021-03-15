Sport

Tokyo Olympics 2020 confirms torch relay to start March 25 in Fukushima

15 March 2021 - 12:48 By Reuters
Japan’s Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto.
Japan’s Olympics Minister Seiko Hashimoto.
Image: REUTERS/Issei Kato

Tokyo Olympics organisers said on Monday the torch relay would begin on March 25 from the J-Village training centre in Fukushima, as planned, setting into motion the build-up towards the opening of the Games four months later.

The Grand Start ceremony and first section of the relay on day 1 will not be open to the public as organisers reduce the number of participants and simplify the programme to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, organisers said in a statement.

Tokyo 2020 "is committed to ensuring the safety and security of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Torch relay by taking countermeasures to prevent the spread of any infections among spectators, torchbearers, staff, and other relay participants, as well as local residents," the statement said. 

MORE:

World number one golfer Dustin Johnson to skip Tokyo Olympics

World number one Dustin Johnson confirmed on Saturday he did not put his name forward for a spot on the US team for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and ...
Sport
22 hours ago

Japan mulls 50% cap on Olympics spectators

Japan is considering limiting spectators for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games to 50% of venue capacity due to risks posed by the spread of ...
Sport
1 day ago

China Olympic Committee offers vaccines for Tokyo Games-IOC

The Chinese Olympic Committee has offered vaccine doses to be used for participants at this year's Tokyo Olympics and the Beijing 2022 Winter Games, ...
Sport
3 days ago

Notoane ‘not worried’ as Safa yet to confirm March matches for Olympic team

SA Under-23 coach David Notoane is not too worried about his team perhaps not having as many preparation matches as possible ahead of the 2020 ...
Sport
1 week ago

Tokyo 2020 organisers to raise ratio of women on its board to 42%

Tokyo 2020 organising committee chief executive Toshiro Muto said on Tuesday the committee planned to add 12 new female directors to its board, ...
Sport
1 week ago

Most read

  1. Motsepe asks Senghor, Yahya and Anouma to travel Africa with him Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs finally make the decision to cut Siphelele Ntshangase's contract Soccer
  3. Five burning issues Patrice Motsepe must address soon as Caf president Soccer
  4. Phakama Patrice: SA reacts to Motsepe’s Caf coup in Morocco Soccer
  5. The new ‘Beast’: Matanzima’s path from Queen’s College to the Bulls Rugby

Latest Videos

'He had scars all over his body': Brutal Eldorado Park double killing leaves ...
‘Women are here to change the world’: Female plumber revamps orphanage on World ...
X