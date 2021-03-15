Lindiwe Sisulu’s ‘good governance’ and ‘toxic corruption’ statement angers many
Scores of South Africans have criticised human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu after her recent statement about corruption in the government.
At the weekend Sisulu had tongues wagging for saying no amount of money could rid the country of the scourge of corruption.
She said curbing corruption in SA was expensive, referencing the state capture inquiry which revealed in December that it had spent close to R800m on its work.
It's a pity that no amount of money can rid this toxicity about this scourge of corruption. What is also worrying is the expensive way of dealing with corruption, like the Zondo Commission, while there is absolutely no guarantee of consequences. The only way is Good Governance pic.twitter.com/LpAbLHqNkp— Lindiwe Sisulu (@LindiweSisuluSA) March 13, 2021
The minister is no stranger to alleged corruption and misconduct as she has been implicated in alleged state capture before by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. She denied the claims.
Last year, she took legal action against the CEOs of Amatola Water board and Lepelle Northern Water board for defamation after claims of fraud, corruption and irregular expenditure reports involving her and her department.
Earlier this year, Sisulu was accused of not keeping her promises to deliver housing and building materials to the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.
She was also accused of not giving the relief she promised to residents of Empolweni, also in Khayelitsha, in April last year after the City of Cape Town demolished shacks at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.
Sisulu denied the allegations, saying they were by “a man who clearly sought to insert himself and score cheap personal credit”.
On social media, many, including veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi, weighed in on Sisulu’s statement, saying it was an admission of the ANC’s unstable state.
“Why do cabinet ministers speak as if they have no power and authority? You lament the same things that unelected citizens lament,” she told Sisulu.
The more I reflect on your tweet, the more incensed I become. Why do cabinet ministers speak as if they have no power & authority? You lament same things that unelected citizens lament. "No guarantee of consequences." Why is that? Why do YOU think there'd be no consequences? https://t.co/t1kcB631xR— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) March 14, 2021
Is Lindiwe Sisulu a factional minister? Am just asking.— The Rule of Law (@_TheRuleOfLaw) March 14, 2021
Lindiwe Sisulu lecturing us about corruption is like Jeffrey Dahmer lecturing us about the benefits of being vegan. https://t.co/E88pg7LOKp— Prof. Bokdrol (@ProfBokdrol) March 14, 2021
Lindiwe Sisulu has been a Minister for 20 years in 7 departments - she served 5 years under Jacob Zuma in 2 portfolios - the failure of ‘good governance’ starts with Ministers like her who stood by & let it happen. 🇿🇦 https://t.co/fINj7ZN3UZ— Simon Grindrod (@SimonPGrindrod) March 13, 2021
Lindiwe Sisulu will end up like Toyko Sexwale. Will retire never having won the Anc presidency despite trying her upmost best for years.— Errol (@errolbsk) March 14, 2021
I think there might be a witness who is about to implicate Princess Lindiwe Sisulu there by the #StateCaptureInquiry and she's been notified....🤔— Ms_Gupta 🇿🇦 ❤️ (@African_Spring) March 14, 2021
Is Lindiwe Sisulu campaigning?— Malome Nkuruziza (@MotlotlegiTT) March 15, 2021
Ke gore these elders don't want us to do anything in this country. Haai!
This tweet proves something that many of us are afraid to verbalise: South African voters are incredibly dumb to continue to vote people like Lindiwe Sisulu into power. She has been in Cabinet for 20+ years! Still has the gall to tweet such nonsense! And will get votes again. https://t.co/a1ijSX9bfh— Justice Malala (@justicemalala) March 15, 2021
Lindiwe Sisulu gives me the vibe that because she's a woman and light skinned, that absolves her from accountability in these corruption talks. Idk.— Get Me Off This Ride PODCAST 🙅 (@GetMeTFasap) March 15, 2021
The next thing you will be campaigning and promising us you'll deal with this corruption and we'll fall for it and vote for you and it carries on and on. You have fooled us enough Khongolose.— Mandla Zitha🇿🇦 (@mandla20) March 13, 2021
Sounds as though she's nailing her colours to a certain faction....hmmm 🤔— Giuliana Bland (@GiulesB65) March 13, 2021
