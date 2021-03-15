Politics

Lindiwe Sisulu’s ‘good governance’ and ‘toxic corruption’ statement angers many

15 March 2021 - 12:30
Human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu said curbing corruption in SA was expensive. File photo.
Image: Trevor Samson
Image: Trevor Samson

Scores of South Africans have criticised human settlements, water and sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu after her recent statement about corruption in the government.

At the weekend Sisulu had tongues wagging for saying no amount of money could rid the country of the scourge of corruption.

She said curbing corruption in SA was expensive, referencing the state capture inquiry which revealed in December that it had spent close to R800m on its work.

The minister is no stranger to alleged corruption and misconduct as she has been implicated in alleged state capture before by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. She denied the claims.

Last year, she took legal action against the CEOs of Amatola Water board and Lepelle Northern Water board for defamation after claims of fraud, corruption and irregular expenditure reports involving her and her department.

Earlier this year, Sisulu was accused of not keeping her promises to deliver housing and building materials to the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

She was also accused of not giving the relief she promised to residents of Empolweni, also in Khayelitsha, in April last year after the City of Cape Town demolished shacks at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sisulu denied the allegations, saying they were by “a man who clearly sought to insert himself and score cheap personal credit”.

On social media, many, including veteran radio personality Redi Tlhabi, weighed in on Sisulu’s statement, saying it was an admission of the ANC’s unstable state.

“Why do cabinet ministers speak as if they have no power and authority? You lament the same things that unelected citizens lament,” she told Sisulu.

Here is a snapshot of some of the reactions:

TimesLIVE

