Lindiwe Sisulu’s ‘good governance’ and ‘toxic corruption’ statement angers many

The minister is no stranger to alleged corruption and misconduct as she has been implicated in alleged state capture before by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. She denied the claims.

Last year, she took legal action against the CEOs of Amatola Water board and Lepelle Northern Water board for defamation after claims of fraud, corruption and irregular expenditure reports involving her and her department.

Earlier this year, Sisulu was accused of not keeping her promises to deliver housing and building materials to the Taiwan informal settlement in Site C in Khayelitsha, Cape Town.

She was also accused of not giving the relief she promised to residents of Empolweni, also in Khayelitsha, in April last year after the City of Cape Town demolished shacks at the height of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Sisulu denied the allegations, saying they were by “a man who clearly sought to insert himself and score cheap personal credit”.