'Win us the Champions League' - Chiefs fans freak out over 'superstar' Manyama

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama stunned fans with a spectacular performance against Lamontville Golden Arrows at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Wednesday.

Manyama scored three goals to give Amakhosi victory against Arrows.

Arrows' Michael Gumede put his side ahead in the 21st minute, only for Manyama to equalise for Amakhosi 10 minutes later

Chiefs' Eric Mathoho then scored an own goal in the 62nd minute, but Manyama would not give up and again scored an equalising goal on 72 minutes and struck the winner 79 minutes into the match.

Man of the match, Manyama had fans questioning his poor performances during Gavin Hunt's tenure as Amakhosi coach.

Hunt was given the boot last Friday. Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have taken over senior coaching responsiblities.

The team are still hoping to make the top 8 and are currently ninth on the PSL table.

This can be achieved if they beat TS Galaxy in their final game at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

Here are the reactions: