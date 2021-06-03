'Win us the Champions League' - Chiefs fans freak out over 'superstar' Manyama
Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama stunned fans with a spectacular performance against Lamontville Golden Arrows at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Wednesday.
Manyama scored three goals to give Amakhosi victory against Arrows.
Arrows' Michael Gumede put his side ahead in the 21st minute, only for Manyama to equalise for Amakhosi 10 minutes later
Chiefs' Eric Mathoho then scored an own goal in the 62nd minute, but Manyama would not give up and again scored an equalising goal on 72 minutes and struck the winner 79 minutes into the match.
Man of the match, Manyama had fans questioning his poor performances during Gavin Hunt's tenure as Amakhosi coach.
Hunt was given the boot last Friday. Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have taken over senior coaching responsiblities.
The team are still hoping to make the top 8 and are currently ninth on the PSL table.
This can be achieved if they beat TS Galaxy in their final game at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.
Here are the reactions:
Congrats. Take us to the next game with that form. Well done boys.— Bantu Holomisa (@BantuHolomisa) June 2, 2021
If Lebogang Manyama performs like he did today, then he deserves to stay.— The-General (@SihleTheGenera1) June 2, 2021
What a match he had, netting a hattrick 🙌🏾✌🏾 pic.twitter.com/UgwdyTGFU7
Well done Manyama! You certainly will be part of a reconfigured KCFC. https://t.co/JvsMJOiCuT— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) June 2, 2021
Manyama sold Gavin Hunt 😂why didn't he play like this the entire season?— MainChamp (@Sifiso_M_Sambo) June 3, 2021
#Amakhosi4Life @Lebo_Manyama grootman please take us to Caf finals and win that Champions tournament 🙏😪 pic.twitter.com/UN6ejBfHrr— Sir Gomolemo_17 (@Gomolem10372910) June 2, 2021
All of a sudden Lebo Manyama looks happy and enjoy playing football again @KaizerChiefs @amakhosi4live #Amakhosi4life— CCL SEMI FINALISTS 2021 (@sebabeM4) June 2, 2021
Kaizer Chiefs is too big for Hunt bro😭😭😭can you believe he wanted to our key player Manyama??? Look at us now!! One step to MTN8 pic.twitter.com/JZiVDHcsak— Karabo Mikara (@Karabo04654304) June 2, 2021
Ladies and Gentlemen please give Lebo Manyama a round of applause 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 he was in a very good mood today 👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏 #Amakhosi4Life https://t.co/vNl8Ee0IhI— Chwayita Hlangwana (@iam_chwayita) June 2, 2021