Sport

'Win us the Champions League' - Chiefs fans freak out over 'superstar' Manyama

03 June 2021 - 11:00
Lebogang Manyama banged in a hat-trick to fire Kaizer Chiefs to victory.
Lebogang Manyama banged in a hat-trick to fire Kaizer Chiefs to victory.
Image: Sydney Seshibedi/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Lebogang Manyama stunned fans with a spectacular performance against Lamontville Golden Arrows at the FNB stadium in Soweto on Wednesday.

Manyama scored three goals to give Amakhosi victory against Arrows.

Arrows' Michael Gumede put his side ahead in the 21st minute, only for Manyama to equalise for Amakhosi 10 minutes later

Chiefs' Eric Mathoho then scored an own goal in the 62nd minute, but Manyama would not give up and again scored an equalising goal on 72 minutes and struck the winner 79 minutes into the match.

Man of the match, Manyama had fans questioning his poor performances during Gavin Hunt's tenure as Amakhosi coach.

Hunt was given the boot last Friday. Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard have taken over senior coaching responsiblities.

The team are still hoping to make the top 8 and are currently ninth on the PSL table.

This can be achieved if they beat TS Galaxy in their final game at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday. 

Here are the reactions: 

READ MORE

Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi: 'I fear Kaizer Chiefs and their good players'

Lamontville Golden Arrows coach Mandla Ncikazi has warned his charges to tread very carefully against struggling Kaizer Chiefs when the two sides ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ntseki begins life at Chiefs: 'I'm very happy to be part of the Motaungs because I'm on top of the mountain'

A jovial Molefi Ntseki says as part of the Motaung clan‚ joining the Kaizer Chiefs family was like being on top of a mountain.
Sport
1 day ago

Ex-Bafana coach Ntseki blown away by the professionalism at Chiefs' Naturena headquarters

Molefi Ntseki says he was blown away by the air of professionalism that was evident as he drove into the club’s village in Naturena to start his new ...
Sport
2 days ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. We were not pulling in same direction‚ admits Katsande as Chiefs begin life ... Soccer
  2. BREAKING | Tension between Mosimane and former club Sundowns continues to ... Soccer
  3. Mbalula on Kaizer Chiefs axing Gavin Hunt: 'He's a good coach, whatever happened Soccer
  4. Gavin Hunt’s statistics as Kaizer Chiefs coach make for some sorry reading Soccer
  5. 'The president has spoken': Pitso Mosimane responds to Ramaphosa's praise Soccer

Latest Videos

Illegal border business booms as jobseekers and the desperate scramble on ...
Ramaphosa revises curfew: SA moves to adjusted lockdown level 2 as Covid-19 ...