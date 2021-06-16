Sport

Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury trade barbs ahead of trilogy fight

16 June 2021 - 14:21 By MARC STRYDOM
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, left and Deontay Wilder face-off during their press conference on June 15 2021 in Los Angeles, California
WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, left and Deontay Wilder face-off during their press conference on June 15 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Image: Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc/Getty Images

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury vowed to run down Deontay Wilder while the challenger said blood will be shed as the fighters came face-to-face in an odd press conference ahead of their July 24 trilogy fight in Las Vegas.

Fury (30-0-1) first fought former long-time heavyweight champion Wilder (42-1-1) to a draw in 2018 and took the WBC title from him in a rematch in February 2020 with a seventh round stoppage.

A shirtless and upbeat Fury said he has added one-punch knockout power to his arsenal and would flatten the American when the bell rings at T-Mobile Arena.

“What I’m going to do to Deontay Wilder this time is I’m going to run him over as if I’m an 18-wheeler and he’s a human being,” said the Briton, who predicted he would knock out Wilder in fewer than seven rounds.

“I’m building up my weight., I’m trying to get up to 300 pounds for this fight because I’m looking for a big knockout straight away,” he said.

“I don’t think he’s mentally, physically or emotionally involved in this fight. I think he’s doing it for the wrong reasons and when people do things for the wrong reasons, they always wind up getting hurt.”

Wilder kept his headphones on and his mouth shut for the majority of Tuesday’s press conference but spoke briefly to thank his team, which includes new trainer and former professional boxer Malik Scott, and to take a shot at Fury.

“Enough said because come July 24, there will be blood shed,” Wilder said in his smooth, singsong baritone.

The press conference in Los Angeles ended with a more than five-minute long face-off when neither fighter spoke to the other, although members of their camps exchanged words.

No progress made on Joshua clash, says Fury

Tyson Fury has played down the chances of a heavyweight unification showdown against Anthony Joshua this year, claiming no progress has been made in ...
Sport
3 months ago

DAVID ISAACSON | WBC wants to add punch to weight classes, but there’s a giant flaw

The council must have been snoozing when the super-cruiserweight division was tried and knocked out decades ago
Sport
7 months ago

Third Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder fight is on - by July at the latest

A third fight between WBC heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury and American Deontay Wilder is on and set for the United States by early July, the ...
Sport
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Underdogs Chiefs can go all the way to the final, says Kekana Sport
  2. Pre-season match between Chiefs and Pirates moved to the Orlando Stadium for ... Soccer
  3. They must both be promoted' — Fans weigh in on Royal AM's court battle halting ... Soccer
  4. Baxter and Ntseki travelling to Morocco to back up Chiefs’ caretaker coaching ... Soccer
  5. From Manning Rangers to Sundowns — all the PSL winners in 25 years Soccer

Latest Videos

Booze restrictions, curfew change & level 3: Ramaphosa clamps down ahead of ...
A wave pool & helicopter? Here's what 'Africa's largest search & rescue centre' ...