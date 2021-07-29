Tatjana Schoenmaker poised to deliver SA's first gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s rivals narrowed the gap on her in the 200m breaststroke semifinals at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday morning, but the SA star still takes more than a second’s advantage into Friday’s final.

Schoenmaker, nearly three seconds quicker than the field in Thursday’s heats, slowed to 2 min 19.33 sec while Russia’s Evgenila Chikunova improved to 2:20.57 and American Annie Lazor to 2:21.94.

Schoenmaker’s Tuks teammate Kaylene Corbett lowered her personal best to 2:22.08 to ensure that two SA swimmers will compete in the same Olympic final since Athens 2004 when Roland Schoeman and Ryk Neethling ended second and fourth in the men’s 100m freestyle final.

The last time two women did that was in the 100m breaststroke at Sydney 2000, when Penny Heyns and Sarah Poewe finished third and fourth.

Schoenmaker’s advantage means she remains the overwhelming favourite to deliver Team SA’s first gold of the Games, but she preferred to talk about the other achievements of the other competitors.

“It’s so nice racing different girls,” said Schoenmaker, who clocked a 2:19.16 Olympic record in Wednesday’s heats.

“I did have the Russian girl next to me again and she swam an amazing time — so happy for her as well, 16 years old.

“And then my teammate making the final, that’s a massive achievement for her and I think she’s had the biggest smile on her face.”

Schoenmaker, looking to rest in the 24 hours or so before the final, said she was feeling the effects of the racing, having competed five days in a row and with two races scheduled for Friday — the final and the heats of the women’s 4x100m medley relay.

“It’s getting a bit tough,” she admitted. “[But] I’m just excited to still give my best for the last two races — the final and the relay — and then be able to go back home and actually celebrate everything that we’ve achieved.”

The 24-year-old said she had stayed off social media and hadn’t been following threads suggesting she was going to break the 200m breaststroke world record, which stands at 2:19.11.

But it seems that there are many messages waiting for her on her phone. “I only have so many days to focus on my racing and when I’m done I have the rest of the year to reply and really say thanks to everyone.”

In other Olympic action on Thursday, the SA men’s hockey team scored their first triumph of the Games, fighting back from 2-3 down against Germany to win 4-3.

SA’s defence has been leaky at times with 20 goals conceded in four matches, but the 12 that they’ve scored ranks them fourth-highest in the ‘goals for’ column among all 12 teams.