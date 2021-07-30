Another SA woman‚ another record. Emma Chelius broke her own national women’s 50m freestyle mark at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday night to advance to the semifinals on Saturday morning.

But Brad Tandy was eliminated in the men’s event‚ marking the end of an impressive Games tradition for SA men’s swimming.

For the first time since Sydney 2000 — and only the second time in the eight Olympics since readmission — SA failed to get a swimmer into the final of the men’s 50m freestyle.

Tandy‚ who finished joint sixth at Rio 2016‚ was sixth in his heat in 22.22 sec‚ which placed him joint 24th and a quarter of a second off the slowest qualifier. American star Caeleb Dressel was the quickest in 21.32.

Roland Schoeman‚ one of the SA competitors to miss the final in the Australia showpiece 21 years ago‚ won the 50m bronze at Athens 2004 and then still fought his way into the finals at Beijing 2008 and London 2012.