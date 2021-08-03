“The medical staff‚ the support team‚ the coaches‚ friends‚ teammates and families – I mean you don’t want to start mentioning names because you are going to miss some.

“We just want to say thank you to everybody involved in Tatjana’s successes. It is incredible and we cannot comprehend this. It is unbelievable.”

Schoenmaker’s father‚ Rene‚ said the family was happy for Tatjana and that his daughter’s achievements are exactly what the doctor ordered for the happiness index across the country following social unrest that led to looting of shops and destruction of property and infrastructure last month.

“It is also about what it has done for the country. You know as a country we have gone through some difficult times over the last couple of weeks and this is nice to see.”

Rene said he was overawed with love and support his family has received.

“I was shocked to see the reaction from people around the country and what it has done for them. That to me makes it even better. That is unbelievable.

“It was something that she was aspiring to do to say that if she has to win an Olympic medal she has to swim a world record and she did. Two Olympic medals and a world record‚ what more can we ask for.

“I’m going to hug her‚ hold her and kiss her. I have not seen her for a long time‚” said Rene.

Tatjana’s boyfriend and swim mate‚ Ruan Ras‚ was jovial and could not hide his excitement over what his girlfriend has achieved.

“I don’t think it is ever going to sink in. I mean we knew that she was capable of doing it but just facing that reality is amazing. I’m just so proud of her you know.

“We are all very proud of her achievements but more than that I am just excited to have her back here at home‚” Ras said.

Ras said the first thing he will do as soon as Tatjana emerged from the international arrivals terminal at OR Tambo International airport was to go to hug her.