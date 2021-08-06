IOC removes Belarus coaches, sprinter says order came from 'high up'

Two Belarus coaches who cut short sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya's Tokyo Games have had their accreditation revoked and were removed from the athletes village, the IOC said on Friday.

Athletics head coach Yuri Moisevich and team official Artur Shumak were asked to leave the Olympic village, the International Olympic Committee said, days after they ordered Tsimanouskaya pack her bags and go to the airport.

In an exclusive interview with Reuters in Warsaw on Thursday, Tsimanouskaya said the two officials had told her the order to send her home came from “high up” in Belarus.

In a saga reminiscent of Cold War sporting defections, Tsimanouskaya caused a furore on Sunday when refused to board a flight home and sought protection from Japanese police before seeking asylum in Poland, where she was reunited with her husband on Thursday.

The 24-year-old athlete's case threatens to further isolate Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko, who is under Western sanctions after a crackdown on opponents since last year and whose son heads the National Olympic Committee.

“We are not the ones who made the decision, we are only executing it,” Tsimanouskaya said the two officials told her. “You have 40 minutes. You have to pack your things and go to the airport.”