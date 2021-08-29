Sport

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo storms to victory at the British Grand Prix to extend championship lead

29 August 2021 - 16:55 By Reuters
Fabio Quartararo
Fabio Quartararo
Image: Mirco Lazzari gp/Getty Images

Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo stormed to victory at the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Sunday to claim his fifth win of the season and extend his lead at the top of the MotoGP world championship standings.

The French rider, who started from third on the grid, took the lead on lap five and opened up a three-second gap on the chasing pack before cruising home in style to tighten his grip on this season’s championship.

The victory extended Quartararo’s lead over Suzuki’s reigning world champion Joan Mir, who finished ninth, to 65 points at the top of the standings.

Quartararo dedicated his victory to the supporters who had turned out in force to watch the race.

“It’s great to see the fans and share the victory with them,” he said. “I can take more risks now. What I want to do is fight for victories. With a 65-point lead I don’t need to think about the championship.”

Mir’s Suzuki team mate Alex Rins came second for his first podium finish of the season, with Aprilia Racing Team Gresini’s Aleix Espargaro holding off Jack Miller on the final lap to come third and claim his team’s first-ever MotoGP podium.

“It’s like a dream. I’m super happy,” Espargaro said. “I always believed in the project. I want to enjoy the moment but, believe me, I want more and more. Now that we’re in a good moment, we have to keep working hard.”

Pole-sitter Pol Espargaro took the lead at the start of the race, with his brother Aleix close behind in second, before Quartararo made his move and began pulling clear. Pol finished in fifth place.

Honda’s six-time premier-class winner Marc Marquez crashed out in the first lap along with Pramac Ducati’s rookie rider Jorge Martin after a collision between the two.

READ MORE

Espargaro takes pole for Silverstone MotoGP

Pol Espargaro claimed his first pole position as a Repsol Honda rider after setting the fastest time in qualifying at the British Grand Prix at ...
Motoring
1 day ago

Perez crashes out of Belgian GP before the start

Red Bull suffered another blow to their Formula One constructors' championship challenge when Mexican Sergio Perez crashed out of the Belgian Grand ...
Motoring
2 hours ago

SRT set to quit MotoGP at the end of the season

The Petronas Sepang Racing Team (SRT), Yamaha's satellite MotoGP team, will cease all racing and non-racing operations at the end of the 2021 world ...
Motoring
2 days ago

Formula E calls off Sanya race due to coronavirus

The all-electric Formula E motorracing series has abandoned plans for a race in the Chinese city of Sanya next month because of the coronavirus ...
Motoring
1 year ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. Kekana will not play for Sundowns again, with club making alternative offers Soccer
  2. Pitso Mosimane makes his stand in Egypt Sport
  3. LOL! Siya Kolisi's 'honesty' about his armpit problem leaves many in stitches Rugby
  4. 'Sanibonani bantu bo pharaoh no Moses!': fans 'move in' after Al Ahly's Percy ... Soccer
  5. Royal AM's application to go to Constitutional Court dismissed with costs Soccer

Latest Videos

'We will hunt you down': Biden vows to punish Kabul suicide attacks which ...
KABUL EXPLOSION: Eyewitness describes massive blast as injured are rushed to ...