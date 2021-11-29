Sport

Kambosos Jr sets sights on WBC champ Haney after shock Lopez win

29 November 2021 - 10:35 By Reuters
Astralian boxer George Kambosos Jr said after the match that his fight will be in front of his home crowd in Sydney or Melbourne in early 2022.
Astralian boxer George Kambosos Jr said after the match that his fight will be in front of his home crowd in Sydney or Melbourne in early 2022.
Image: @georgekambosos/Twitter

George Kambosos Jr is targeting a unification fight with World Boxing Council lightweight champion Devin Haney after the Australian's shock win over Teofimo Lopez in New York on Saturday.

Kambosos was a 6-1 underdog going into the contest but stunned the previously undefeated Lopez via split decision after a fight that saw both men hit the canvas.

The win saw the 28-year-old Sydney boxer claim the World Boxing Association, International Boxing Federation, World Boxing Organization and The Ring titles at Madison Square Garden.

"I like the Devin Haney fight," Kambosos told the Sydney Morning Herald.

"He's a very big name, he does have that one piece, the WBC belt.

Azinga Fuzile fails in world title bid

Azinga Fuzile’s world title challenge fizzled out in the face of Kenichi Ogawa’s right-handed assault in New York on Sunday morning (SA time) as he ...
Sport
1 day ago

"If not, we'll find someone else. There are still some big names in the lightweight division.

"Obviously I'm the top dog now, I'm the one who is being hunted now, I'm not the hunter anymore.

"A lot will come to get it, but they will get the same treatment as Lopez got."

With Lopez likely to move up to light welterweight and no rematch clause in the deal for Saturday's fight, Kambosos will have his pick of opponents.

"I'm just going to get better and better every day," he said.

"I'll stay humble, stay focused, stay in the gym to perfect my craft.

Makabu will show Canelo that size does matter, says Durandt

Durandt may be a whippersnapper in terms of age, but he’s already one of the most respected trainers in SA.
Sport
1 day ago

"I just cleaned up everything, so you can expect a way better Kambosos in my next fight in early 2022."

Having fought overseas in each of his last seven contests, Kambosos is keen to make his first defence in front of an Australian crowd.

"I want to come back home and fill out a stadium," he said.

"All those belts, 80,000 people, in Sydney or Melbourne. That's the next step now.

"I’m coming back with all the marbles and we'll fill out a big stadium. It would mean the world."

subscribe

Most read

  1. Safa talks tough as Fifa continues to give the nation the silent treatment: ... Soccer
  2. How Safa gave Fifa plenty to think about after submitting new findings in ... Soccer
  3. Saddam Maake supports Mama Joy’s decision to leave Pirates, but says he’ll ... Soccer
  4. ‘There was no transfer fee’, says Mama Joy after ‘signing’ for Royal AM from ... Soccer
  5. Swallows fire Brandon Truter and his entire coaching staff after run of poor ... Soccer

Latest Videos

'Unjustified, discriminatory': Ramaphosa criticises travel bans while SA ...
Stop Wild Coast blasting now, urges Wildlife and Environmental Society