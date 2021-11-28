Boxing

Makabu will show Canelo that size does matter, says Durandt

For a trainer tasked with plotting the demise of the best boxer on the planet, Damien Durandt is remarkably calm and confident.

At just 30 the mentor is younger than both his own fighter, WBC cruiserweight champion Junior Makabu, and Mexican challenger Saul Canelo Álvarez, universally regarded as the world’s No 1 pound-for-pound pugilist...