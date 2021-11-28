Boxing
Makabu will show Canelo that size does matter, says Durandt
For a trainer tasked with plotting the demise of the best boxer on the planet, Damien Durandt is remarkably calm and confident.
28 November 2021 - 00:00
At just 30 the mentor is younger than both his own fighter, WBC cruiserweight champion Junior Makabu, and Mexican challenger Saul Canelo Álvarez, universally regarded as the world’s No 1 pound-for-pound pugilist...
