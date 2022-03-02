Jantjies extends his Stormers stay

Sport

Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies has agreed to stay two more years at the Stormers.
Despite losing high profile talent, the Stormers have largely retained their elite players for the foreseeable future.

The latest to add his name to the list of retentions is Springbok scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies who has agreed to a two-year extension to his contract. He will be available to play for the Stormers until at least 2024.

Having represented Western Province at U16 level while at Paul Roos Gymnasium, Jantjies has gone on to become a firm fixture in the Stormers set-up.

A life-long Stormers supporter, Jantjies was thrilled to extend his stay with the team. “I am excited about the direction this team is going in and can see us building something special together here.

“This is my home and this has always been my team, so I am looking forward to contributing in any way I can.”

Jantjies, who struggled to find his best form last year, has been part of a mini revival at the Stormers this season. They went into last weekend's round of United Rugby Championship (URC) matches as the best placed SA team, but the Sharks have since leapfrogged them on the points table.

An inspiration

Jantjies played the first of his 21 Tests against Australia in 2019 and collected a Rugby World Cup medal later that year.

The Stormers are pleased to retain his services. Head coach John Dobson said Jantjies' story is an inspirational one. “Herschel has had to work hard to get where he is today. I have seen him evolve into a world-class player through incredible commitment and passion for this union.

“He is exactly the type of player we want in our team and we are excited to see what he can achieve in a Stormers jersey in the years to come,” he said.

