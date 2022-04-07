×

We've got news for you.

Register on TimesLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
South Africa

Sama calls for continued Covid-19 vaccination efforts after lifting of state of disaster

07 April 2022 - 11:44
The SA Medical Association says there is a need for a campaign to encourage more vaccinations among South Africans. File photo.
The SA Medical Association says there is a need for a campaign to encourage more vaccinations among South Africans. File photo.
Image: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

The SA Medical Association (Sama) says more South Africans need to get vaccinated against Covid-19, despite the lifting of the national state of disaster.

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the lifting of the state of disaster earlier this week. He said the pandemic will be managed in terms of the National Health Act and draft regulations were published for public comment.

Transitional regulations, including the wearing of masks indoors and restricted gatherings, will be in place for 30 days

Sama CEO Vusumuzi Nhlapho said the association will add its input to the draft regulations and expressed support for the lifting of the state of disaster. 

“Sama supports the transitional restrictions. Intensive campaigning for more people to vaccinate against Covid-19 needs to continue unabated despite the NSD being lifted. The medical profession has learnt many valuable lessons during the pandemic that must inform public health in SA in future,” said Nhlapho.

Gauteng health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi said on Wednesday the province would intensify efforts to get more residents to either vaccinate or get their booster shots before the Easter weekend. 

The drop in daily Covid-19 infections and lifting of the state of disaster should not be cause for complacency.

The initiatives to bolster vaccinations will include pop-up vaccination sites in the Johannesburg city centre and stadiums. 

“On Tuesday, April 5, the Gauteng government engaged the Premier Soccer League, led by Dr Irvin Khoza, to look at how the vaccination drive can be made easily accessible to thousands of soccer fans, including bringing pop-up sites to soccer matches,” she said. 

Co-operative governance and traditional affairs minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma said on Monday the state of disaster could be reinstated if necessary. She was responding to questions about how the government would respond if SA experienced a fifth wave of infections as seen in other countries. 

“The Disaster Management Act only kicks in when there is a disaster,” she said. “It does not apply in anticipation of a disaster. The definition is clear. However, if the fifth wave is such that the pandemic becomes a disaster, the act will come back and the national state of disaster will come back.”  

Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.

READ MORE:

I’m pregnant, should I still get the flu vaccine during the Covid-19 pandemic?

The World Health Organization says the Covid-19 pandemic presents a risk of pregnant women contracting severe influenza.
News
6 hours ago

SA’s Covid-19 test positivity rate hits highest level since February

The positivity rate of Covid-19 tests in SA rose to their highest level since February on Wednesday, indicating that the number of undetected ...
News
5 hours ago

Can the Delta and Omicron variants combine?

The World Health Organization has noted cases of the combination of the Delta and Omicron Covid-19 variants, known as a recombinant, but early ...
News
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

  1. PODCAST | The Great Trust Bank Robbery — how two house painters pulled off a ... South Africa
  2. First sign of winter as snow is predicted for SA South Africa
  3. Red flags over some SAAF pilots taking shortcuts to get private licences News
  4. Here’s why the EFF is picketing outside Johann Rupert’s farms today South Africa
  5. Gauteng woman critical after attempted hijacking South Africa

Latest Videos

Son of the soil: Black Coffee lands in SA fresh from first Grammy win
NASA astronaut speaks about spending record breaking 355 days in space