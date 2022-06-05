Nadal's bid for more Roland Garros history meets Ruud resistance

Nadal and Ruud have never played a competitive match, but the duo have hit against each other plenty of times and the Norwegian says he has never won a practice set against his idol. Ruud, who will rise to a career-high ranking of sixth on Monday, said he has already gone past his preseason target of making a quarterfinal at a major in 2022.

“It is amazing... He is the last player of the Big Three and the very top players in the world I have never played against,” Ruud said.

“So I guess this is perfect timing and worth the wait. To finally play him in a Grand Slam final will be a special moment for me. Hopefully a bit for him as well.

“He has played so many finals, but at least he is playing a student from his academy this time. So it is going to be a fun one, hopefully.”

Similar to his lead-up to the Australian Open, Nadal arrived at Roland Garros with persisting fitness doubts after suffering a rib stress fracture and struggling with a chronic foot injury. He won his first three rounds at the clay court Grand Slam in straight sets but then had to survive intense four-hour battles to beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime in five sets and arch-rival and 2021 champion Djokovic in four.

Nadal, who would pass fellow Spaniard Andres Gimeno as the oldest Roland Garros men's singles champion if he wins, had to dig deep again in a three-hour slug fest in the semifinal against Alexander Zverev before the German was forced to retire mid-match after injuring his ankle.

Chris Evert, who won seven of her 18 majors at Roland Garros, was unsure of Nadal's physical condition for the final.

“It's going to be really interesting,” Eurosport expert Evert said after Nadal's semifinal win on Friday.

“Rafa against Zverev, even though he gave such a fight, I felt like he was a step slower than normal because he has had such big matches and drawn-out matches along the way, and I wonder which Rafa is going to show up on Sunday.”