Serena Williams stunned by Harmony Tan in first-round epic

While defeat, which by ranking of opponent was the worst of her Wimbledon career, was a bitter pill to swallow, Williams said it was easier to accept than last year.

“It was definitely a very long battle and fight and it's definitely better than last year. That's a start,” Williams said.

“I think physically I did pretty good. I think the last couple of points I was really suffering there.”

Asked if she would be back at Wimbledon, Williams was coy.

“That's a question I can't answer. I don't know. Who knows? Who knows where I'll pop up?”

Despite wild card Williams's notional ranking of 1,204, on paper the match looked like a mismatch. The 24-year-old Tan had only chalked up nine Tour wins in her career and none on grass compared to the 832 for former world number one Williams.

But right from the start it was clear that statistics and reputations could be ignored. A succession of wild errors off the Williams racket handed Tan a 2-0 lead before she found some rhythm to move 4-2 ahead.

But Tan, whose subtle game belongs to a bygone era, showed great court craft and broke the mighty Williams serve twice in succession on her way to snatching the opener. Williams broke serve after a lung-busting 19-minute game early in the second set that had both players gasping and then saved four break points in the next game before rolling through the rest of the set as Tan faded.