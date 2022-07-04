All quiet on Centre Court as calm Kyrgios beats Nakashima

“It wasn't near my best performance, level-wise, but I'm just super, super happy to get through,” Kyrgios, who has now won 11 of 14 five-set matches, said on court.

“I've never lost a fifth set here. Honestly, that's what I was thinking about. I was like, I've been here before I've done it before and I came through again.”

Asked about facing Garin, he said: “I'm not going to think about that. I'm going to need a glass of wine tonight for sure.”

Kazakh 17th seed Elena Rybakina hit twice as many winners as unseeded opponent Petra Martic of Croatia on Monday to progress to her maiden Wimbledon quarterfinal with a 7-5 6-3 victory.

The 23-year-old Rybakina, who switched to playing for Kazakhstan from Russia aged 19, hit 26 winners in the opening contest on Court One while committing five fewer unforced errors than the 80th-ranked Martic to control the match. Rybakina, who reached the fourth round of the grass court Grand Slam on her debut last year, will play either France's Alize Cornet or Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia for a place in Thursday's semifinals.

“It means a lot to me [to be in the quarterfinals],” she said on court. “It's an amazing tournament and I was watching on TV when I was a kid so it's a dream to play on such courts. I'm just happy to go forward and we will see how it goes.”