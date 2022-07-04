Djokovic tames wild card Van Rijthoven, Jabeur edges Mertens

Djokovic broke the Dutchman at the first opportunity but was soon forced to dig deep on his own serve when van Rijthoven set up two break point chances. But the Serbian saved both and let out a huge roar that sounded even louder with the roof closed due to the lateness of the match.

Van Rijthoven missed one more chance on Djokovic's serve in the seventh game and instead it was the top seed who got a second break to bag the set with an exquisite backhand down the line.

The 25-year-old Van Rijthoven, who said it was his dream before the tournament to play Djokovic, would not be beaten easily though. He started putting Djokovic under pressure with his heavy forehand and finally managed to crack his opponent's serve in the seventh game with cries of “Come on Tim” reverberating in the stands.

The Dutchman, who rates his delivery as his greatest weapon, saved four break points while serving for the second set at 5-4 before slamming down two consecutive aces to level the contest at one set apiece.

With less than 90 minutes left for an impending curfew at 11pm local time, many would have wondered if the match was headed for a Monday finish. But Djokovic had other ideas.