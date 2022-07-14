Young tames Old Course to take the Open clubhouse lead

The Northern Irishman got his day off to a flying start, rolling in a 55-footer for birdie at the first.He continued to build momentum by stringing together three straight birdies from the fifth before heading into turn, where he picked up three more and his only bogey of the day.

“Fantastic start,” gushed the four-time major winner. “Just sort of what you hope will happen when you're starting off your week.

“I did everything that you're supposed to do around St Andrews. I birdied the holes that are birdieable. I made pars at the holes where you're sort of looking to make a par and didn't really put myself out of position too much.”

Young, who last month had held a share of the first-round lead at the Memorial Tournament before finishing in a tie for 60th, will not feel he has much breathing room with challengers lining up behind him.

Australian Cameron Smith, winner of golf's unofficial fifth major the Players Championship, was in the clubhouse with a 67 and sits just three back.

Lurking four off the pace on 68 is a pack headlined by Masters champion and world number one Scottie Scheffler, major winner Dustin Johnson, Norwegian young gun Viktor Hovland and British amateur Barclay Brown.