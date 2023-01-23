Djokovic steams on, Americans savour big day at Aussie Open

Novak Djokovic's bid for a 10th Australian Open crown shifted up a gear on Monday as he raced into the quarterfinals with a centre court masterclass and left his hamstring troubles behind.

A year after being deported from the country on the eve of the Grand Slam, Djokovic sent the last Australian packing with a 6-2 6-1 6-2 demolition of Alex de Minaur at a floodlit Rod Laver Arena.

The Serbian great set up a quarterfinal against Russian fifth seed Andrey Rublev and was thrilled to report the hamstring strain on his left leg was no longer bothering him.

“I cannot say I'm sorry that you haven't watched a longer match,” Djokovic joked to the crowd.

“I really wanted to win in straight sets. Tonight it wasn't obvious that I was dealing with an injury, I didn't feel anything today, so today was great.”