Blast from the past: Mitchell takes Rocky road to title defence
Today in SA sports history: July 31
30 July 2023 - 20:03
1907 — The South African cricket team is bowled out for 75 on the final third day of the second Test at Leeds as England win by 53 runs. The win gives the home side a 1-0 advantage with one Test to go...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.