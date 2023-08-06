Australia shine like Diamonds to lift Netball World Cup trophy

Jamaica, who lost to Australia in the semifinal, dominated the Silver Ferns as they won three of the four quarters to end their competition as the third-best team in the world.

After their defeat, New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua said they would take it on the chin.

“When I look at our team, we are probably 130 or 150 caps and there is a difference with regards to experience and maturity out on court. The only way you can get caps is by players being out there on court,” Taurua said.

“We will lick our wounds, take accountability for where we are and it is interesting because one of our young ones said to me that what you have to remember is that netball has evolved.

“There are about six teams who are vying for the top spot and we know we are not number one, two or three at the moment.

“We know other teams are clipping at our heels and for netball that can only be a good thing because you can’t just have New Zealand and Australia vying for things. We take it on the chin and will be accountable for our actions.”

In the morning session, South Africa suffered an embarrassing 49-47 defeat to Uganda in their fifth/sixth place match as the hosts ended the tournament with a whimper.