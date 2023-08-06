Sport

Australia shine like Diamonds to lift Netball World Cup trophy

06 August 2023 - 19:59 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Cape Town International Convention Centre
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Australia celebrate winning the 2023 Netball World Cup final against England at Cape Town International Convention Centre Court 1 on August 6 2023.
Australia celebrate winning the 2023 Netball World Cup final against England at Cape Town International Convention Centre Court 1 on August 6 2023.
Image: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

Australia dominated England in three quarters for a deserved 61-45 win to be crowned 2023 Netball World Cup champions at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Sunday.

It was the 12th World Cup victory for the gutsy Australian Diamonds and will be sweeter because they have dethroned long-standing rivals New Zealand, who finished fourth.

It was a special occasion for legendary wing defender Ash Brazil as this was her swansong in the yellow colours of Australia as she is ending a stellar career.

It is heartbreak for the England, who beat New Zealand 46-40 in the semis for their first appearance in the final, as they came agonisingly close to what could have been their first World Cup success.

The first quarter was a tight affair ending with the teams level at 13-13, but when half time arrived the Australian Diamonds upped their tempo to take a four-point lead.

At the match progressed, the Aussies continued to assert themselves and it was no surprise that by the end of the third quarter they led the game by a sizeable 10 goals.

With goal shooter Sophie Garbin in inspired form in the goal circle, the Diamonds took the game by the scruff of the neck in the final quarter as they ended the final played in front of a vocal crowd that included President Cyril Ramaphosa — there to present the trophy — with a lead of 16 goals.

In the semifinal earlier, the Sunshine Girls of Jamaica shone brightly as they beat dethroned New Zealand 52-45 in their exciting bronze medal match.

Jamaica, who lost to Australia in the semifinal, dominated the Silver Ferns as they won three of the four quarters to end their competition as the third-best team in the world.

After their defeat, New Zealand coach Noeline Taurua said they would take it on the chin.

“When I look at our team, we are probably 130 or 150 caps and there is a difference with regards to experience and maturity out on court. The only way you can get caps is by players being out there on court,” Taurua said.

“We will lick our wounds, take accountability for where we are and it is interesting because one of our young ones said to me that what you have to remember is that netball has evolved.

“There are about six teams who are vying for the top spot and we know we are not number one, two or three at the moment.

“We know other teams are clipping at our heels and for netball that can only be a good thing because you can’t just have New Zealand and Australia vying for things. We take it on the chin and will be accountable for our actions.”

In the morning session, South Africa suffered an embarrassing 49-47 defeat to Uganda in their fifth/sixth place match as the hosts ended the tournament with a whimper.

READ MORE

Plummer urges Netball SA to continue grooming young Proteas players

“You win some, you lose some,” was how a bitterly disappointed Spar Proteas coach Norma Plummer tried to console her equally distraught players after ...
Sport
3 hours ago

World Netball apologises for ticketing issues and promises to review format

World Netball says the issue of ticketing and complicated World Cup format will be top of the agenda when they do their review of the tournament that ...
Sport
10 hours ago

Australia to face England in Netball World Cup final on Sunday

Australia will take on England in the 2023 Netball World Cup final at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

More questions than answers for Proteas as they end home World Cup in sixth

The Proteas’ Netball World Cup ended with a whimper. In front of a near capacity and vociferous crowd at Cape Town International Convention Centre ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Stunning England overpower New Zealand to secure spot in Netball World Cup final

For a moment, England coach Jess Thirlby was lost for words.
Sport
1 day ago

Lots to ponder for Netball SA after failure to reach World Cup semis

It's time NSA shows bravery and foresight, and consider a revamp of the team, with emphasis on younger players.
Sport
20 hours ago

Spar Proteas captain Msomi happy with tournament despite failure to reach Netball World Cup semis

Though they failed to make it to the semifinals stage of their own Netball World Cup, Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi has maintained their ...
Sport
1 day ago

EXPLAINER | The Netball World Cup: all you need to know

The Netball World Cup is being held on African soil for the first time this year. Four of Africa’s top teams will be playing in the tournament, which ...
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. Australia shine like Diamonds to lift Netball World Cup trophy Sport
  2. MAUDE KHUMALO | Dr Motsepe, Banyana and Africa’s women have given you notice Sport
  3. Bok coaches now have more to ponder as World Cup squad reveal looms Sport
  4. Arsenal win shoot-out to deny Man City in Community Shield Soccer
  5. Glimpses of Ntseki's Kaizer Chiefs to come in draw against Chippa Soccer

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem