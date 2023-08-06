More questions than answers for Proteas as they end home World Cup in sixth

The Spar Proteas’ Netball World Cup ended with a whimper. In front of a near capacity and vociferous crowd at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), South Africa suffered an embarrassing 49-47 loss to Uganda in Sunday's fifth/sixth place match.

South Africa, who finished fourth at the last Netball World Cup in Liverpool four yeas ago, disappointingly ended their tournament on home soil two places below that.

This was a repeat of Thursday’s second preliminary phase clash where South Africa won 52-50, but Uganda turned the tables this time around to record a famous victory for the east Africans.

Uganda dominated most of the match from when they won the first quarter 12-11.

They went into an early 4-0 lead as they took advantage of South Africa’s elementary mistakes and continued to be a nuisance with goal shooter Mary Cholhok involved in a titanic battle with Phumza Maweni.