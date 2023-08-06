Sport

More questions than answers for Proteas as they end home World Cup in sixth

06 August 2023 - 13:00 By Mahlatse Mphahlele at Cape Town International Convention Centre
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now
Karla Pretorius of South Africa attempts to block Mary Cholhok of Uganda in their 2023 Netball World Cup fifth/sixth place match at Cape Town International Convention Centre, Court 1 on August 6 2023.
Karla Pretorius of South Africa attempts to block Mary Cholhok of Uganda in their 2023 Netball World Cup fifth/sixth place match at Cape Town International Convention Centre, Court 1 on August 6 2023.
Image: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images/Netball World Cup 2023

The Spar Proteas’ Netball World Cup ended with a whimper. In front of a near capacity and vociferous crowd at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), South Africa suffered an embarrassing 49-47 loss to Uganda in Sunday's fifth/sixth place match.

South Africa, who finished fourth at the last Netball World Cup in Liverpool four yeas ago, disappointingly ended their tournament on home soil two places below that.

This was a repeat of Thursday’s second preliminary phase clash where South Africa won 52-50, but Uganda turned the tables this time around to record a famous victory for the east Africans.

Uganda dominated most of the match from when they won the first quarter 12-11.

They went into an early 4-0 lead as they took advantage of South Africa’s elementary mistakes and continued to be a nuisance with goal shooter Mary Cholhok involved in a titanic battle with Phumza Maweni.

South Africa continued their mistakes but managed to somehow claw their way into the match and when half time break arrived the score was level at 23-23.

Uganda were not in hospitable mood as they continued to give the Proteas a tough time and continued to be in control of this match as by the end of the third quarter they enjoyed a lead of two points.

The Ugandans held on in the third quarter to register this memorable win as they showed how much they have improved in the tournament and their wild celebrations showed how much it meant for them.

For South Africa, there are more questions than answers as to what the future holds for this team that has failed to impress at home.

South Africa's match was to be followed by what should an intriguing clash between Jamaica and New Zealand contesting the bronze medal at 4pm and the final between Australia and England is set for two hours later.

On Saturday night, Wales beat Scotland 57-42 to finish in ninth spot and this was followed on Sunday morning by the battle for seventh spot that was won by Malawi, beating Tonga 64-54.

South Africa 47-49 Uganda

1st Quarter: SA 11-12 Uganda

2nd Quarter: SA 23- 23 Uganda

3rd Quarter: SA 37- 39 Uganda

4th Quarter: SA 47- 49 Uganda

MORE:

World Netball apologises for ticketing issues and promises to review format

World Netball says the issue of ticketing and complicated World Cup format will be top of the agenda when they do their review of the tournament that ...
Sport
3 hours ago

Lots to ponder for Netball SA after failure to reach World Cup semis

It's time NSA shows bravery and foresight, and consider a revamp of the team, with emphasis on younger players.
Sport
13 hours ago

Spar Proteas captain Msomi happy with tournament despite failure to reach Netball World Cup semis

Though they failed to make it to the semifinals stage of their own Netball World Cup, Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi has maintained their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Netball Proteas beat Tonga to set up showdown with Uganda

South Africa will take on Uganda in the battle for 5th and 6th place in the Netball World Cup on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

Veteran Maweni reflects on a stellar career

Veteran Spar Proteas goalkeeper Phumza Maweni has made peace that this is her final Netball World Cup, but the thought of retirement from the game ...
Sport
13 hours ago

Spar Proteas coach Plummer says she never promised medals at the Netball World Cup

After South Africa failed to qualify for the semifinal stage of the Netball World Cup, coach Norma Plummer said she never promised medals.
Sport
2 days ago

Netball Proteas beat Uganda but World Cup semifinals out of reach

It was always going to be a mountain to climb for the Spar Proteas.
Sport
2 days ago

Jamaica beat New Zealand to keep Proteas in with a semifinal chance

The Proteas remain in contention for a place in the semifinals of the Netball World Cup.
Sport
3 days ago

Ticket prices, Proteas' transformation are issues at Netball World Cup

Continuing ticket pricing issues and on- court race representation of the Spar Proteas took centre stage in a press briefing by Netball World Cup ...
Sport
4 days ago
subscribe Support independent journalism. Subscribe to our digital news package for R80 p/m.
Subscribe now

Latest

  1. More questions than answers for Proteas as they end home World Cup in sixth Sport
  2. ‘They did well’: Komphela gushes over Jali and Mabasa after Swallows’ opener Soccer
  3. Banyana coach Ellis asks government to help make pro women's football happen Soccer
  4. World Netball apologises for ticketing issues and promises to review format Sport
  5. ‘The whole of South Africa should be proud of this team’: Banyana coach Ellis Soccer

Latest Videos

CCTV footage of 'Cops' robbing shop in Ekurhuleni
WATCH | Riverlea community want army to deal with zama zama problem