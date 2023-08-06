More questions than answers for Proteas as they end home World Cup in sixth
The Spar Proteas’ Netball World Cup ended with a whimper. In front of a near capacity and vociferous crowd at Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), South Africa suffered an embarrassing 49-47 loss to Uganda in Sunday's fifth/sixth place match.
South Africa, who finished fourth at the last Netball World Cup in Liverpool four yeas ago, disappointingly ended their tournament on home soil two places below that.
This was a repeat of Thursday’s second preliminary phase clash where South Africa won 52-50, but Uganda turned the tables this time around to record a famous victory for the east Africans.
Uganda dominated most of the match from when they won the first quarter 12-11.
They went into an early 4-0 lead as they took advantage of South Africa’s elementary mistakes and continued to be a nuisance with goal shooter Mary Cholhok involved in a titanic battle with Phumza Maweni.
Only two points in it but it's the ladies of Uganda who celebrate their win over South Africa as the teams bring their #NWC2023 tournament to an end 🏐 pic.twitter.com/76s1vb3m6g— SuperSport 🏆 (@SuperSportTV) August 6, 2023
South Africa continued their mistakes but managed to somehow claw their way into the match and when half time break arrived the score was level at 23-23.
Uganda were not in hospitable mood as they continued to give the Proteas a tough time and continued to be in control of this match as by the end of the third quarter they enjoyed a lead of two points.
The Ugandans held on in the third quarter to register this memorable win as they showed how much they have improved in the tournament and their wild celebrations showed how much it meant for them.
For South Africa, there are more questions than answers as to what the future holds for this team that has failed to impress at home.
South Africa's match was to be followed by what should an intriguing clash between Jamaica and New Zealand contesting the bronze medal at 4pm and the final between Australia and England is set for two hours later.
On Saturday night, Wales beat Scotland 57-42 to finish in ninth spot and this was followed on Sunday morning by the battle for seventh spot that was won by Malawi, beating Tonga 64-54.
South Africa 47-49 Uganda
1st Quarter: SA 11-12 Uganda
2nd Quarter: SA 23- 23 Uganda
3rd Quarter: SA 37- 39 Uganda
4th Quarter: SA 47- 49 Uganda