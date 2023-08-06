Sport

World Netball apologises for ticketing issues and promises to review format

06 August 2023 - 10:12 By MAHLATSE MPHAHLELE IN CAPE TOWN
Dame Liz Nicholl, President of World Netball during the 2023 Netball World Cup Opening Ceremony at CTICC in Cape Town, South Africa on 28 July 2023.
Image: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

World Netball says the issue of ticketing and complicated World Cup format will be top of the agenda when they do their review of the tournament that concludes in Cape Town on Sunday. 

Australia take on England in what promises to be a thrilling final (6pm) while hosts South Africa meet Uganda to determine fifth spot (11am). 

“We are very happy to take on board any suggestions from any of our experienced role players and Norma [Plummer the Netball Proteas' coach] is very well expected. We will no doubt hear different things from different nations and will put that all in the mix when it comes to the review of this tournament,” said World Netball president Dame Liz Nicholl DBE. 

Plummer openly criticised the format saying she would prefer the top eight going through to the knockout stages to ensure strength vs strength. 

She was supported by World Netball CEO Clare Briegal who said the format will come under scrutiny at their debrief. 

“We regularly review the format. This format was used in Liverpool,” Briegal said. 

“The whole point is to make sure that everybody realises that every game is worth watching; you don’t just need to follow your team. We know that it is absolutely impossible to sell other teams to a local audience.

One of the major talking points at the tournament was continuous problems with the ticketing system and Briegal apologised to the fans. 

“One of the challenges is the venue — this is not a fixed-seating venue and the LOC had to bring in seating. There were challenges around getting that right with the ticketing system. 

“This is probably the most challenging venue that has been used at the World Cup — over the years there have been empty stadiums at certain games but the models are always changing. 

“I can only apologise if any of the fans have had a less than a perfect experience with the ticketing system. The purpose is to make sure everybody who purchased a ticket is able to watch the game and have that full experience.

Netball Proteas beat Tonga to set up showdown with Uganda

South Africa will take on Uganda in the battle for 5th and 6th place in the Netball World Cup on Sunday.
Sport
1 day ago

Australia to face England in Netball World Cup final on Sunday

Australia will take on England in the 2023 Netball World Cup final at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Sunday.
Sport
17 hours ago

Stunning England overpower New Zealand to secure spot in Netball World Cup final

For a moment, England coach Jess Thirlby was lost for words.
Sport
18 hours ago

Spar Proteas coach Plummer says she never promised medals at the Netball World Cup

After South Africa failed to qualify for the semifinal stage of the Netball World Cup, coach Norma Plummer said she never promised medals.
Sport
2 days ago

Spar Proteas captain Msomi happy with tournament despite failure to reach Netball World Cup semis

Though they failed to make it to the semifinals stage of their own Netball World Cup, Spar Proteas captain Bongiwe Msomi has maintained their ...
Sport
1 day ago

Lots to ponder for Netball SA after failure to reach World Cup semis

It's time NSA shows bravery and foresight, and consider a revamp of the team, with emphasis on younger players.
Sport
11 hours ago
