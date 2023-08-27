Uganda’s Kiplangat takes marathon gold

Uganda's Victor Kiplangat won the men's marathon at the World Athletics Championships on Sunday, while Maru Teferi of Israel finished with silver despite taking a tumble.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games gold medallist Kiplangat broke away on his own with about 4km to go, crossing the finish line with a 2 hours, 8 minutes, 53 seconds — 19sec ahead of Teferi.

The race had appeared heading for a close finish, with Kiplangat and Ethiopia's Leul Gebresilase enjoying a sizeable lead as they entered the final 10km lap, but Gebresilase faded late and was left behind by the 23-year-old Ugandan.

“When I reached 30km I knew I felt strong and decided to push. I had great energy and that allowed me to go. Then at 35km I could surge again,” Kiplangat said after his victory.

“That was always my plan and I managed to do it. The pace was high but I had more to give. It was tough but I always felt I had the power. I know the Ethiopian was close but I was sure it was my day.”

An exhausted Gebresilase was then overtaken by Teferi, a silver medallist at last year's European Athletics Championships, in the last 200m. The Ethiopian, who clocked 2:09:19, ended with bronze.

Teferi, who fell over in the latter stages of the race before roaring back to claim silver, said: “I wanted to get the best out of me and this competition was my biggest target. I am glad I managed to fulfil my dream.