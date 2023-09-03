Flour power: The Great South African Bake Off

What? On your marks, get set, bake! Those familiar words mean the fourth season of The Great South African Bake Off (GSABO) is back. The series tries to follow the format of the hugely successful British baking show The Great British Bake Off (GBBO), but without the big gun chefs such as Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, the vast pool of amateur bakers from which to choose, generous sponsorships and big budgets and the hype and recognition GBBO receives. The local version has some way to go before it makes its mark, but what it does have is large helpings of local flavour.

In the new, 10-part series, 12 hopefuls gather in Muldersdrift, outside Johannesburg, to pitch their skills against each other in themed rounds broken down into a trio of challenges — signature, technical and showstopper. As the show progresses the baking gets more difficult. The sting in the tail is the weekly elimination of the “weakest baker”.

The ultimate prize? There's no big cheque or snazzy new car. Instead, the prize is the honour to be the last contestant standing and to be crowned South Africa's best amateur baker.

How? It's not a show for professionals. The trick for the organisers is to find the country's home bakers who do it brilliantly for love not money. There's no doubt that we are a nation of talented bakers — just think of the unique sweet delights we are famous for — so is it that difficult to find them? The original group of seven women and five men were an interesting mix that included a potential culinary student, an investment analyst, an aircraft quality controller, a voice over artist, a design director, an attorney, an admin assistant and a homemaker who is a chilli sauce maker.

Who? In four seasons we've seen various judges and presenters come and go. In the latest series the head judge is celebrity chef and restaurateur Siba Mtongana. Dressed in pretty flouncy dresses and with a twinkle in her eye, she says she “got in” because of her association with GBBO judge Hollywood — the two baked together on his trip to Cape Town in 2017.

Joining her is newcomer to the small screen Paul Hartmann, who owns Chefs Academy and Woodstock Bakery in Cape Town, so he comes with an excellent judging pedigree. If only he could lighten up just a tad, take a deep breath, loosen his shirt and remember it's a cooking show, not the classroom. It wasn't friends in high places who landed Hartmann the role. Instead, he says, after someone suggested his name, he did a screen test, and voilà, cut the mustard.