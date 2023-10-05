Joburg into semis at Spar netball champs as Tshwane knocked out
The semifinalists for the Spar Netball National Championships have been confirmed with title-holders Johannesburg progressing unscathed.
The championships are fast approaching the business end at at Hoërskool Rustenburg, with ton Friday and final on Saturday.
Joining Joburg in the playoffs are Cape Winelands, Dr Kenneth Kaunda and impressive Mangaung.
The defending champions will fight for a spot in the final against Winelands (10.45am) while Kenneth Kaunda battles it out with Mangaung (12pm).
Last year’s finalists and former champions Tshwane finished in the fifth spot on the log, tied on seven points with Winelands who progressed on goal difference.
Mangaung, who finished third, earned high praises from former Proteas star player Precious Mthembu who feels they could go all the way to the final.
“Overall, all teams have been exceptional - especially in the senior sections, the games have been quite close,” Mthembu said.
“There have been games where teams won by one goal and that showed that the competition is equal. There’s no big gap between the players.
“One team that has really impressed me is Mangaung, they’ve always been a good team. I just watched them finish their games under such crucial circumstances - when the game [look lost] they just come through from nowhere. Credit to the coaches for their excellent planning.”
In the U-21 category, Tshwane A will face Cape Winelands at 8am before Mangaung jostle with Dr Kenneth Kaunda in the second semifinal at 9.30am.