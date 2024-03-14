Blast from the past: Baby Jake Matlala beaten by Vuyani Nene in Uitenhage
Today in SA sport history: March 15
14 March 2024 - 21:51
1987 — Baby Jake Matlala suffers his only stoppage defeat at the hands of a South African boxer, quitting after the 11th round against South African junior-flyweight champion Vuyani Nene in Uitenhage (now Kariega). Matlala and Nene fought each other four times in total, with Nene winning all of them. Matlala would go on to win four world titles, while Nene failed in his only shot...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
There’s never been a more important time to support independent media.
From World War 1 to present-day cosmopolitan South Africa and beyond, the Sunday Times has been a pillar in covering the stories that matter to you.
For just R80 you can become a premium member (digital access) and support a publication that has played an important political and social role in South Africa for over a century of Sundays. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.