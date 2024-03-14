Sport

Blast from the past: Baby Jake Matlala beaten by Vuyani Nene in Uitenhage

Today in SA sport history: March 15

14 March 2024 - 21:51
David Isaacson Sports reporter

1987 — Baby Jake Matlala suffers his only stoppage defeat at the hands of a South African boxer, quitting after the 11th round against South African junior-flyweight champion Vuyani Nene in Uitenhage (now Kariega). Matlala and Nene fought each other four times in total, with Nene winning all of them. Matlala would go on to win four world titles, while Nene failed in his only shot...

