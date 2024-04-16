Purple track for Paris Olympics should be ‘very, very good’, say organisers

The purple athletics track being laid in Paris's Stade de France for the summer Olympics does not guarantee records but adjustments brought in by the manufacturer seem promising, said Alain Blondel, the sports manager for athletics events at Paris 2024.

“It's the same track, the same base as in Tokyo (where the last Summer Olympics were held), with small changes introduced,” Blondel said, adding that he “couldn't say” if the track would be fast.

“But the first indications suggest in many ways it will be a very, very good track.”