Cricket

SA aim to focus attention on the field on day 2 at Old Trafford

05 August 2017 - 10:00 By Telford Vice
Graeme Smith. File photo.
Graeme Smith. File photo.
Image: SUPPLIED

Significantly more happened off the field than on it at Old Trafford on Friday‚ when England and South Africa played the first day of the fourth test.

England were 260/6 at stumps‚ but that mattered less than Graeme Smith’s views on Vernon Philander’s commitment to the cause and reports that Ottis Gibson was after Russell Domingo’s job.

“He can’t seem to make it through a series; his body is maybe not fit enough‚” Graeme Smith said on Test Match Special after Philander withdrew with a lower back strain.

“It’s been an issue but it’s becoming serious. You’re trying to build a team and if your senior players can’t get through tours then you’ve got a problem.

“He took a blow (on the hand while batting) at Lord’s and it took a crane to get him back onto the field.

“There’s been too many times where you’re fighting to get him onto the field.”

Philander's absence felt on dour first day at Old Trafford

A Vernon Philander-shaped vacuum gaped at the heart of South Africa’s attack at Old Trafford on Friday, and will again on Saturday.
Sport
15 hours ago

The Daily Mail reported online that it “understands (Gibson) has been keen on the South African job for some time …”.

England’s assistant coach‚ Paul Farbrace‚ hauled out his best backward defensive for that: “Russell Domingo is head coach of South Africa and doing a brilliant job‚ and it would be disrespectful of us to talk about his position all the time he’s in it.

“We’ve obviously heard the news‚ but I promise you we’ve had nothing official.

“It’s all being left now until the end of the series … I hope.”

That’s on Tuesday‚ if the match goes the distance.

And‚ judging by the lack of energy emanating from the field on Friday‚ that seems likely.

Joe Root scored 52 and Ben Stokes made 58‚ and there were two wickets each for Kagiso Rabada and Duanne Olivier.

But‚ with no rain forecast for Saturday‚ Jonny Bairstow well set on 33 and the ball only 10 overs old‚ perhaps urgency levels will go up.

Or might interest snag on yet more compelling tales from beyond the boundary?

READ MORE:

SA bounce back with three wickets

South Africa reeled in three England wickets to edge ahead in the fourth Test at Old Trafford on Friday. At tea on the first day the home side were ...
Sport
17 hours ago

Smith slams Philander: 'He can’t seem to make it through a series'

Graeme Smith has slammed the commitment of fast bowler Vernon Philander‚ who was ruled out of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford on ...
Sport
18 hours ago

Jennings out early as Proteas field first against England at Old Trafford

Keaton Jennings’ wicket was South Africa’s sole success on the first morning of the fourth test against England at Old Trafford on Friday.
Sport
20 hours ago

All hold breath for Philander's health

South Africa's hopes in fourth Test at Old Trafford's lie in the ailing bowler
Sport
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Wits' Ferreira hopes new manual can resolve PSL stadium security issues Soccer
  2. SA aim to focus attention on the field on day 2 at Old Trafford Cricket
  3. Six days of pain for Van Niekerk to push through for aiming to match Johnson's ... Sport
  4. Manyonga and Samaai lead the medal charge for SA at world champs Sport
  5. Philander's absence felt on dour first day at Old Trafford Cricket

Latest Videos

Second 'coffin assault' video emerges
Texas police officer sent flying by drunk driver and survives
X