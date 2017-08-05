Significantly more happened off the field than on it at Old Trafford on Friday‚ when England and South Africa played the first day of the fourth test.

England were 260/6 at stumps‚ but that mattered less than Graeme Smith’s views on Vernon Philander’s commitment to the cause and reports that Ottis Gibson was after Russell Domingo’s job.

“He can’t seem to make it through a series; his body is maybe not fit enough‚” Graeme Smith said on Test Match Special after Philander withdrew with a lower back strain.

“It’s been an issue but it’s becoming serious. You’re trying to build a team and if your senior players can’t get through tours then you’ve got a problem.

“He took a blow (on the hand while batting) at Lord’s and it took a crane to get him back onto the field.

“There’s been too many times where you’re fighting to get him onto the field.”