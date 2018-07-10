Cricket

Pakistan opener Ahmed Shehzad charged over positive test, say PCB

10 July 2018 - 13:10 By Reuters
Pakistan's Ahmed Shehzad walks back to the pavilion after losing his wicket for 24 runs during the second Twenty20 International cricket match between Scotland and Pakistan at the Grange Cricket Club in Edinburgh, Scotland, on June 13, 2018.
Image: ANDY BUCHANAN / AFP

Pakistan batsman Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance and will be charged later on Tuesday, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has said.

The PCB announced in June that a player had failed a doping test but refused to reveal the name of the team member or the charges they faced until a chemical report was completed, as per the International Cricket Council's (ICC) regulations.

"Independent Review Board Report on doping case has been received by PCB.

"Cricketer Ahmed Shehzad has tested positive for a banned substance. PCB will issue charge sheet today," the governing body said on its verified Twitter account.

Shehzad, 26, has struggled to nail down a place in the Pakistan squad in recent years but played in the two-match Twenty20 series at Scotland in June, where he scored a combined 38 runs as the visitors recorded commanding victories. 

