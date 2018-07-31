South Africa milestone becomes a millstone for Dale Steyn

Dale Steyn admits overtaking Shaun Pollock to become South Africa's highest wicket-taker has become something of a millstone around his neck but he is determined to prove he still has lot more to offer than merely claiming a 422nd test victim.

The 35-year-old paceman has been closing on Pollock's tally of 421 wickets for a couple of years but, limited by injury to three tests since November 2016, has managed only to reach, not pass, the milestone.

Having proved his fitness on the recent tour of Sri Lanka, however, Steyn wants to get the record in the bag as quickly as possible and move on with the rest of his career.

"Actually, it's like a bit of a burden now," he told Reuters in an interview.