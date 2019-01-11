Highly-rated Cobras top order batsman Zubayr Hamza has been included in the Proteas team for his debut in the third and final Test against Pakistan starting in Johannesburg on Friday.

Hamza (23) becomes the 100th South African Test cap since readmission and he follows in the footsteps of Titans fast bowler Lungi Ngidi‚ who was the last player to make his debut against India in Centurion last January.

Earlier this week Hamza said he had been learning a lot since he arrived in camp and was nervous and excited at the same time at the prospect of making his debut.

“I have learned a lot from each and every individual in the team both on and off the field but I would like to stay true to myself by doing the things that I have done to get to this position‚” he said.

“I have tucked under the wings of a few players just leeching as much information as I can with regards to what to what it takes to perform at this level.

“I have combined everything but I will add my own mixture and hopefully I will perform if I get the opportunity to play.”

South African stand-in captain Dean Elgar won the toss at the Bullring and elected to bat first. SA will look to pile on the runs in their mission to complete a whitewash of Pakistan following wins during the Boxing Day Test in Centurion and the New Year’s match in Cape Town.

Proteas Team: Markram‚ Elgar‚ Amla‚ De Bruyn‚ Hamza‚ Bavuma‚ De Kock‚ Philander‚ Steyn‚ Rabada‚ Olivier.