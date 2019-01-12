The Wanderers isn’t the easiest place to keep all of the people happy most of the time‚ even for players of teams they support. And even if those teams do well.

So there would have been dark muttering into many beers on the first day of the third Test between South Africa and Pakistan in Johannesburg on Friday.

What not to like about a day’s play that ends with the opposition reduced to 17/2 in reply to your side’s 262?

That Aiden Markram didn’t get his hundred. And that Vernon Philander missed a hattrick. Bloody idiots.

And let’s not get started on South Africa losing seven wickets for 36 runs after tea.

So the Pakistanis have a decent pace attack who know how to bowl using the old ball? So what — what’s your point?

Markram played with poise and purpose for his 90‚ his best effort in nine innings and almost 10 months‚ before feathering a leg-side catch to the wicketkeeper.