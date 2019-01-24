SA to use remaining ODIs against Pakistan to continue experimenting ahead of Cricket World Cup

South Africa will continue to experiment in their quest to get the right balance for this year's Cricket World Cup when they face Pakistan in the three remaining ODIs and in the coming five against Sri Lanka.

Captain Faf du Plessis said on Thursday they have not yet nailed down places for the World Cup opener against hosts England at the Oval on May 30.

He added that they are faced with tough decisions to make in picking a squad that will go all out to win the global tournament later this year.

As the South Africans prepare for the third ODI against Pakistan at SuperSport Park on Friday‚ De Plessis said they have many tricky things to consider as they attempt to balance the team.

“If you look at the balance of the side‚ you will have an extra fast bowler and extra spinner‚" he said.