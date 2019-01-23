Phehlukwayo credits Van der Dussen for Tuesday's five wicket win against Pakistan

Andile Phehlukwayo may have earned the man-of-the-match plaudits for Tuesday's five wicket win against Pakistan but such is his team nature that he also acknowledged Rassie van der Dussen's role in the tense chase.

Phehlukwayo calmed his batting nerves to compile a cool unbeaten 69 alongside the 4/22 that ensured Pakistan scored 203 on a difficult surface.

He also took two early catches that got rid of Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam.

The two early catches were significant as Imam and Babar played a massive role in Pakistan's first ODI win in Port Elizabeth on Saturday evening.

Van der Dussen's role was immense as he absorbed the early pressure from Shaheen Afridi and batted sensibly to see off the threat posed by leg-spinner Shadab Khan‚ who took two wickets in his first over.

Van der Dussen scored his second consecutive ODI with his unbeaten 80 that stabilised the innings from perilous depths of 29/3 and 80/5.