Sometimes‚ when a team have played particularly well‚ there’s no point the press asking questions.

Just shut the hell up and get out of the way and let the captain talk.

Friday night at Newlands‚ where South Africa beat Pakistan by six runs in the first T20 international‚ was one of those times.

The home side put up 192/6‚ the highest total in the format at that ground‚ and bowled and fielded like men on fire to limit their opponents’ reply to 186/9.

Happily‚ Faf du Plessis is a bloody good talker. So …

On David Miller‚ who took four catches and claimed two runouts‚ both with direct hits‚ to earn that rare thing‚ a man-of-the-match prize for fielding: “You need to anticipate well and you need to want the ball.

“David is a very good athlete‚ but all good fielders want to go to where the hot spots are; you want to go to to where the ball’s going to go. And that’s the most important thing.