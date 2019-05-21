Time running out for Hashim Amla ahead of World Cup opener against England

Hashim Amla's attempt to force his way into the Proteas starting line-up for the Cricket World Cup opening match against England could decided by the two warm-up matches against Sri Lanka and the West Indies this week.

South Africa starts the tournament against England at the Oval on May 30 but they finalise preparations against Sri Lanka in Cardiff on Friday and West Indies in Bristol on Sunday.

Amla has struggled for runs over the past few months and captain Faf du Plessis said the long-time top order batting mainstay must earn his place in the team like all the players.

“He has not scored enough runs that he would have liked recently but he is also an experienced campaigner and that’s why he withdrew himself from the domestic T20 competition because that was not the sort of preparation he wanted‚” he said.