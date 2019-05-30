The South African Cricketer's Association has taken Cricket South Africa (CSA) to court in an attempt to get clarity from the organisation in regards with the direction it's taking with the restructuring of the domestic game.

The application‚ which calls on CSA to show cause as to why its decision to restructure domestic cricket in South Africa should not be reviewed and set aside‚ was filed at the South Gauteng High Court on Wednesday.

The South African Cricketer's Association (Saca) president Omphile Ramela said in a statement that CSA hasn't made an attempt to address their concerns in regards with the organisation's financial situation.

CSA announced a restructuring of the domestic game earlier this year‚ something Saca have said they haven't been fully kept abreast of.