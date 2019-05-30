IN QUOTES | Kaizer Motaung defends Bobby: 'He is just the messenger'

Here are five quotes from the man at the helm.

Go back to history

"You must go back in history, where he started at the club and up to now. We are all party to failure today and you cannot put it to an individual and blame him."

Bobby doesn't buy players

"He is just a messenger‚ he is part of a collective that sits with the technical staff and he is told where to go. He is not the man who decides who to buy."

Carling Black Label Cup boycott

"I understand the logic and sentiments of the fans. They have a right not to come to the Carling Black Label Cup match, but genuine supporters will be there."

This after some fans threatened to boycott the Carling Black Label Cup to show their disapproval for the way the club is being run.

Not taking a backseat

"I have not taken a backseat, I am working every day. We have structures that deal with each and every aspect of the club. Decisions are not done by individuals. Important decisions are taken by the collective."

Strategic session

"We will be having a strategic session, towards the end of the month. We are going through a process now, and whatever developments that will take place we will let you know in the next three weeks."