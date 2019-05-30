Soccer

IN QUOTES | Kaizer Motaung defends Bobby: 'He is just the messenger'

30 May 2019 - 10:29 By Unathi Nkanjeni
Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has defended his son, Bobby Motaung.
Image: Dominic Barnardt/Gallo Images

Kaizer Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung has defended his son, Bobby Motaung, following heavy criticism from frustrated supporters after the team's loss to lower-tier side TS Galaxy in the Nedbank Cup final two weeks ago.

Bobby, the club’s football manager, has been blamed for dropping the ball on player recruitment, something many say resulted in a mediocre season for Kaizer Chiefs.

Motaung was speaking at the Icasa TV rights hearings.

Sport
Here are five quotes from the man at the helm.

Go back to history

"You must go back in history, where he started at the club and up to now. We are all party to failure today and you cannot put it to an individual and blame him."

Bobby doesn't buy players

"He is just a messenger‚ he is part of a collective that sits with the technical staff and he is told where to go. He is not the man who decides who to buy."

Carling Black Label Cup boycott

"I understand the logic and sentiments of the fans. They have a right not to come to the Carling Black Label Cup match, but genuine supporters will be there."

This after some fans threatened to boycott the Carling Black Label Cup to show their disapproval for the way the club is being run.

Not taking a backseat

"I have not taken a backseat, I am working every day. We have structures that deal with each and every aspect of the club. Decisions are not done by individuals. Important decisions are taken by the collective."

Strategic session

"We will be having a strategic session, towards the end of the month. We are going through a process now, and whatever developments that will take place we will let you know in the next three weeks."

Sport
Sport
Sport
