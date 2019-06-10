It says plenty about the state of South Africa’s World Cup campaign that the player topping their batting averages will likely take the new ball against West Indies in Southampton on Monday.

Kagiso Rabada‚ helped by the fact that he has been dismissed only once in three innings‚ averages 55.00 in the tournament.

Or all of 17.34 points better than second-placed Rassie van der Dussen in a side in which Hashim Amla‚ the No. 1-ranked batter in one-day internationals at the end of 2010‚ 2011 and 2012‚ is batting at 9.50.

Rabada also averages better at the World Cup than the current world No.1 — Virat Kohli‚ which will no doubt tickle those still smiling or smarting at the fast bowler’s criticism of the Indian captain’s on-field behaviour — as well as Martin Guptill‚ Steve Smith and Jonny Bairstow.