Former SA wicket-keeper Mark Boucher fires salvo at critics

Titans coach and former SA wicket-keeper Mark Boucher fired a terse salvo at critics who questioned his coaching certification and his suitability for the vacant Proteas team director position.

Boucher‚ who is in his fourth year of a fruitful head coaching stint with the Titans‚ said he never turned his back on upgrading his coaching certification‚ adding he had other pressing matters that got in the way of the coaching conferences he was supposed to attend.

A column posted on a cricket website zeroed in on Boucher's unsuitability and illegibility in regards with the Proteas team director position because of not having a Level Three coaching certificate.

The piece said Boucher has a Level Two coaching certificate.

“Judging what's gone on in the media and all that type of stuff‚ probably not‚" Boucher said.

"I've always said I want to finish my stint here at the Titans and that's where my focus is right now.