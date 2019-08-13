Quinton de Kock is easily cast as cricket’s unlikeliest captain‚ an opinion he will have the chance to change in South Africa’s men’s T20 series in India in September.

De Kock led South Africa in two one-day internationals in Sri Lanka in August last year‚ and his team lost both.

But Cricket South Africa (CSA) have put him in charge of next month’s T20 rubber‚ which won’t feature Faf du Plessis — previously the all-format captain — with Rassie van der Dussen as his deputy.

Du Plessis said in July‚ after a disappointing World Cup‚ that he would consider his future in the white-ball formats.

“The T20 series gives us the last chance to have a look at our leadership and batting options as the next edition of the men’s T20 World Cup [in Australia in October and November next year] is now little more than a year away‚ which is why we have gone with an inexperienced leadership group‚” a release on Tuesday quoted CSA’s acting director of cricket‚ Corrie van Zyl‚ as saying.

“This is our last chance to do this before we settle on an established squad.

“I would like to stress that Faf du Plessis remains an important part of our plans for white-ball cricket.”

The release also revealed the squad for the three Tests that will follow the T20s.