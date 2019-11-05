Cricket

Ask former players to help the national team‚ says former SA captain AB de Villiers

05 November 2019 - 16:14 By Mahlatse Mphahlele
AB de Villiers in action during the Tshwane Spartans open day at SuperSport Park in Pretoria on November 05, 2019.
Image: Christiaan Kotze/Gallo Images

Former Proteas captain AB de Villiers has advised the next SA coach to tap into the vast experience of former players to help the senior national team.

“Get those guys involved‚ it’s a no-brainer.

"I don’t know how it’s going to work and all of that but get those guys involved.

"Have a vision‚ they have done it before and work on a three to four-year plan like Andrew Strauss did with England," said the talented batsman.

De Villiers said he would like to remain involved with the team‚ depending on his schedule as an active player.

“I would like to be involved but I am still playing and it’s a different situation‚" he said.

"I spoke to Enoch before the tour to India and told him that whenever he wants to bounce off any ideas with me I am available.

"I touched base with him first when he was appointed as coach to congratulate him‚ but I would like to be involved in any way.”

With the Mzansi Super League (MSL) approaching‚ De Villiers said he still has the desire to play at a competitive level.

“Definitely‚ this is where I grew up and this is where I want to make a difference‚" he said.

"I want youngsters who look up to me to be inspired and to be motivated to play for the Proteas in future.

“Hopefully I can manage to score some runs in this tournament and make them believe that they will want to play like me one day.

"There is no better place than playing cricket here at SuperSport Park‚ at Newlands‚ at Kingsmead and at the Wanderers‚ it is a great honour for myself to have an opportunity in this tournament.”

De Villiers' Tshwane Spartans are preparing for the MSL.

