The Leading Edge

MSL represents everything that is wrong with SA cricket

"Stand back," Adam says to Eve with a loinward glance. "I don't know how big this thing gets." You could tell the same joke about cricket in SA. In reverse.



Just how small can the game get in our country? It's a question asked with concern and sadness, and not a little anger, in the wake of another few days of self-inflicted organisational damage in the scrapyard Cricket SA (CSA) seems determined to become...