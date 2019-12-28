Cricket

SA stretch lead to over 300 to frustrate England at lunch

28 December 2019 - 12:34 By Mahlatse Mphahlele At SuperSport Park
Anrich Nortje faced a bombardment of short pitched balls from the England bowlers.
Anrich Nortje faced a bombardment of short pitched balls from the England bowlers.
Image: Catherine Kotze/BackpagePix

SA added 125 runs in 24 overs to their second innings overnight score of 72/4 but lost three wickets on a busy morning session of day three of the Boxing Day Test against England at a cloudy SuperSport Park in Centurion.

When lunch was called, the Proteas were sitting pretty on 197/7 and leading England by 300 runs with Quinton de Kock and Vernon Philander unbeaten on 30 and 5 respectively.

The highlight of the session was the crucial partnership of 91 between Rassie van der Dussen and night watchman Anrich Nortje who repaired the damage after SA lost four wickets in quick succession on Friday afternoon.

For England, their star performer was fast bowler Jofra Archer who accounted for Van der Dussen and Nortje in quick succession to start a South African mini collapse.

Van der Dussen, who registered his maiden half century (51) and Nortje, who was floored twice by successive beamers on day two, were outdone by the persistence of Jofra Archer.

Van der Dussen and Nortje started the day on 17 and 4 respectively and they added to their scores as they frustrated James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Sam Curran, Archer and Ben Stokes.

The other wicket to fall for SA was that of Dwaine Pretorius (7) when he was caught substitute Zak Crawley from the bowling of Stokes.

In the second session, De Kock and Philander will be looking to continue piling more runs to help SA tighten their grip on this match.

On Friday, after SA bowled out England for 181, the Proteas lost Aiden Markram (2), Zubayr Hamza (4), Dean Elgar (22) and skipper Faf du Plessis (20) in quick succession.

READ MORE:

Finger injury rules Aiden Markram out of Test series against England

SA’s opening batsman Aiden Markram has been ruled out of the remainder of the Test series against England after sustaining a finger injury.
Sport
6 hours ago

England win toss, bowl first in Boxing Day test

England captain Joe Root won the toss and elected to bowl in the first test against South Africa at Centurion Park in Pretoria on Boxing Day.
Sport
2 days ago

Philander urges umpires to make the right calls for the sake of the game after controversy

The second day of the Boxing Day Test in Centurion on Friday ended in controversy after England fast bowler Jofra Archer flirted with a ban for ...
Sport
7 hours ago

Most read

  1. Pule Ekstein back in South Africa Soccer
  2. Pirates’ new coach Zinnbauer: 'Before I came here I watched the games on DVDs' Soccer
  3. Pitso Mosimane and Mamelodi Sundowns go to war Soccer
  4. STUMPS | SA reach 277-9 on first day against England Cricket
  5. Injured photographer delays play on first day of SA-England test match Cricket

Latest Videos

Under Big Brother's watchful eyes: 2019 in CCTV footage
''It's now time to stop'': SA gender-based violence stats alarming in 2019

Related articles

  1. South Africa seek happy end to bad year against England Cricket
  2. STUMPS | Vernon Philander puts on a show in Centurion Cricket
  3. Rabada and Philander produce fast bowling masterclass against England Cricket
  4. First Test between SA and England evenly balanced‚ says Quinton de Kock Cricket
  5. STUMPS | SA reach 277-9 on first day against England Cricket
  6. Quinton de Kock leads a fight back against England on day one at tea Cricket
  7. Injured photographer delays play on first day of SA-England test match Cricket
  8. STUMPS | Opening batting partnership still cause for concern for the Proteas Cricket
  9. SA claim four more wickets to leave England stuttering at tea in Centurion Cricket
X