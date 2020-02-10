Cricket

New Zealand's Devine first to hit 50 in five straight T20s

10 February 2020 - 14:37 By Reuters
New Zeland's Sophie Devine celebrates scoring the winning runs.
New Zeland's Sophie Devine celebrates scoring the winning runs.
Image: Action Images/Jason Cairnduff

New Zealand women's cricket captain Sophie Devine became the first player to pass 50 in five successive Twenty20 internationals on Monday when she scored 105 in her side's 69-run win over South Africa in Wellington.

The 30-year-old scored 72 against India last February and had innings of 54 not out, 61 and 77 earlier in the series against South Africa.

India batswoman Mithali Raj, former New Zealand men's captain Brendon McCullum and West Indies opener Chris Gayle are the only players to have passed 50 in four successive Twenty20 internationals.

"The last 12 months I have really challenged myself to be consistent with my performances," Devine said after the match on her home ground at the Basin Reserve.

"If I looked at my batting a couple of years ago I could have a match-winning contribution but it wasn't as regular or often as I would have liked."

It was also just the second Twenty20 international century by a New Zealand woman. Suzie Bates, who was batting with Devine, is the other.

"To bring up a T20 hundred is a pretty special occasion but to have Suzie Bates out there, I remember being there for hers," Devine said. "To bring it up at the Basin Reserve ... is a moment I won't forget."

The victory clinched the five-match series 3-1 for the 'White Ferns' with the final game in Dunedin on Thursday.

"It was really nice to put on a really clinical performance with bat and ball," Devine added, with the side looking strong heading into the Twenty20 World Cup later this month.

"It could have been easy to cruise a little bit but we really wanted to make sure that we put our foot on their throat and not let up and to do that in pretty comprehensive style is pleasing."

READ MORE:

Cricket South Africa and players’ union smoke the peace pipe

Cricket South Africa (CSA) and the South African Cricketers' Association (Saca) are well on their way to mending fences after CSA’s members' council ...
Sport
2 days ago

Proteas on verge of rare series win

Squaring the ODI series may be foremost in England cricket captain Eoin Morgan's mind, but getting a game for his young and experimental side at the ...
Sport
1 day ago

Dale Steyn gets Proteas T20 call-up

Dale Steyn may have put a firm pause on his red-ball career, but he still remains a potent shortest format assassin with his inclusion in South ...
Sport
2 days ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Jomo says Rulani ‘should stay with the German and learn’ at Pirates Soccer
  2. Kaizer Chiefs grit out cup win against bottom team in the NFD Soccer
  3. Kaizer Chiefs ‘won’t beat Eagles by more than 1-0’, says coach Soccer
  4. Oscarine Masuluke scores winning penalty as Sporting advance to Nedbank Cup ... Soccer
  5. Middendorp explains why Billiat hasn't been seen in Chiefs' lineup for 6 weeks Soccer

Latest Videos

#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars
#Oscars2020: 5 biggest wins from the 92nd annual Oscars

Related articles

  1. England win Pink Day ODI by three wickets to square series against SA Cricket
  2. England win the toss and elect to bowl first against SA at the Wanderers Stadium Cricket
  3. De Kock rallies Proteas for series win in PinkDay ODI Cricket
  4. SA set England the moderate target of 257 to win the Pink Day ODI at the ... Cricket
  5. Green opportunities but few greenfields Business
  6. 2nd ODI abandoned in Durban Cricket
  7. Proteas batsman Temba Bavuma doesn’t understand why he's been pigeonholed as a ... Cricket
X