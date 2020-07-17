How Lungi Ngidi's stance on Black Lives Matter prompted mixed reactions: five must-read stories

Issues of racism in cricket continue to make headlines after Proteas fast bowler Lungi Ngidi was criticised by some former players for his support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Ngidi, who was named the country's men's one-day international and T20 cricketer of the year recently, made headlines after pointing out SA's history of racial discrimination and calling for his teammates to take a stand against racism the next time they meet.

Here are five must-read articles from this week.

What was said

The 24-year-old was criticised by former Proteas players Pat Symcox, Boeta Dippenaar and Rudi Steyn after he called on his teammates to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

“It's definitely something that we will discuss once we are together in person,” said Ngidi.

“As a nation as well, we have a past that is also difficult in terms of racial discrimination and things like that. So, definitely, we will be addressing it as a team. It’s something we have to take seriously and like the rest of the world is doing, take a stand.”